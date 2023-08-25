'Arrested For Being Too Cute': Golden Retriever in Police Car Goes Viral

A golden retriever is going viral on TikTok after being spotted riding in a Pittsburg police car, with people online joking that he was “going to jail for stealing everyone’s hearts.”

Footage taken by Crystal Uvalle shows the dog, named Zane, pouting as he pokes his head out of the backseat window. It has amassed more than one million views on TikTok.

Speaking to Storyful, Uvalle joked that he was “arrested for being too cute.”

Zane is a beloved member of the local community, serving as an official City of Pittsburgh comfort dog.

He was adopted in 2019 after a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill to provide support to community members in times of stress. Credit: Crystal Uvalle via Storyful