Arrest made after man found shot to death behind Harpers Pub in Port St. Lucie

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — An 18-year-old Toronto woman is facing a murder charge related to an alleged homicide that took place in the city late last year. Toronto police began investigating the case on Dec. 16 after receiving reports of a shooting at an east-end apartment building. They say they found 20-year-old Jai Parker-Ford inside the building with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment, but died three days later. Police say they arrested the teen suspect Saturday and charged her with one