Arrest made after man found shot to death behind Harpers Pub in Port St. Lucie
Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot to death behind Harpers Pub in Port St. Lucie.
Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot to death behind Harpers Pub in Port St. Lucie.
MONTREAL — A 75-year-old man died Friday after running his generator in his garage during a blackout, the third death attributed to a vicious storm that coated parts of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario in ice this week. The man's wife found him unconscious in their garage in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Que., on Friday morning, and he died after being taken to hospital in St-Eustache, said Insp. Jean-Philippe Labbé of Lake-of-Two-Mountains Police. Quebec Premier Francois Legault said residents should
The match marked the first women’s game for which payments, in the form of win bonuses, were at stake.
Animals in South Australia’s Monarto Safari Park and Adelaide Zoo enjoyed an array of easter-themed treats, footage released on Easter Sunday, April 9 shows.Zoos SA released footage showing giant pandas, Wang Wang and Fu Ni, cracking into a giant carrot and rabbit filled with panda cake; Asian small-clawed otters munching on mealworm-filled Easter eggs; and Dingo pair Lara and Indi tucking into bunnies filled with kibble.Meanwhile, the native species at Monarto Safari Park were treated to some bilby-themed snacks.Zoos SA said a newborn Greater Bilby joey made its debut just in time for Easter at the Adelaide Zoo Nocturnal House. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful
Ana Rodriguez, the mother of 10-year-old shooting victim Maite Rodriguez, who was killed along with 18 other kids and two teachers in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, was forcibly removed for protesting against gun violence.Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
"I do what I wanna do."
“Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore.”
Following his win at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns demanded the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, and it got a response from Dana White.
Several police vehicles remain at a rural acreage outside of Chestermere, Alta. as officers from the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP secure the home (property) and collect evidence. The large police presence in the town located about 16 kilometers east of Calgary is part criminal investigation that's been going on for a number of days. Police said it's the culmination of a months-long investigation. "With assistance from the RCMP, the Calgary Police Service is currently executing a search wa
"Good Friday, made magic on the mountain," wrote Jeremy Renner with a family photo at Six Flags Magic Mountain, more than three months after surviving a snowplow accident
A photo of the sweet trio was shared by Stewart on her Instagram page early Sunday morning
Pistons coach Dwane Casey announced postgame he is leaving the bench and joining the Detroit's front office under general manager Troy Weaver.
The HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer stars Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin as they renovate farmhouses in New England. Fans want to know if there will be a third season.
Rahm outduelled Brooks Koepka on Sunday to win at Augusta National in style
"I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies but the legs on that film are incredible," the actor says of the film's legacy.
Vehicle spotted being driven erratically in Woodland, California
TORONTO — An 18-year-old Toronto woman is facing a murder charge related to an alleged homicide that took place in the city late last year. Toronto police began investigating the case on Dec. 16 after receiving reports of a shooting at an east-end apartment building. They say they found 20-year-old Jai Parker-Ford inside the building with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment, but died three days later. Police say they arrested the teen suspect Saturday and charged her with one
Two men, apparently Mexican tourists, were killed Friday and a woman was wounded in shooting not far from the beach in Mexico's once-glamorous resort of Acapulco. A witness said the victims had arrived in Acapulco the day before for the Easter week vacation. Acapulco has been plagued by drug cartel violence since 2006, but in the first months of 2023 the violence has become worse.
Relatives said Abdul Latif kept quiet about his terminal diagnosis until 48 hours before he died because he didn’t want to 'divert attention' from Fawziyah Javed's case.
Nicola Sturgeon said she would “get on with life and my job” after her husband was arrested before being released without charge in connection with an investigation into the SNP’s finances.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.