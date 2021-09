The Canadian Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Malik Reed missed practice Friday to deal with a personal issue but will be back this weekend to resume his roll as the Denver Broncos' ultimate fill-in. It's hard to think of the third-year outside linebacker as a backup — he's started more games (22) than either Von Miller (17) or Bradley Chubb (19) since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. Reed led the team with eight sacks in 2020 when Miller missed the entire season with an ankle inj