Arrest at Atlanta airport after midtown shootings

STORY: The Atlanta Police Department said the shootings were not random and the victims were likely targeted.

Responding to a report of a shooting at around 1:45 p.m., police found two people at an upscale condominium building near Colony Square, an office and shopping complex in Atlanta's Midtown area. One died and the other was taken to a hospital, police said.

While officers were at the first location, police received another call about a shooting less than a mile to the southeast at a high-rise office building, where the third victim was found.

That person also appeared to have been shot and later died at a hospital, police said.