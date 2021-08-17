Army veteran says Britain should do ‘right’ by Afghanistan

The Canadian Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Whoever ends up playing quarterback for San Francisco this season figures to have a much deeper set of receivers at his disposal than what the 49ers had last season. With starters Deebo Smauel and Brandon Aiyuk dealing with injuries last season that limited them to just a handful of games when both were healthy and not much proven depth behind them, the Niners struggled to get a consistent downfield passing game going in 2020. But now with the top two targets healthy t