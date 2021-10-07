Army helicopter transports Pakistan quake victims

Crowds of distraught relatives gathered outside the GHQ hospital in Harnai on Thursday (October 7) hours after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Pakistan province of Balochistan.

The medical superintendent of the GHQ hospital told Reuters that the seriously injured were being transported to Quetta, capital of Balochistan, by military helicopters, while other victims were being moved by ambulances.

More than 100 mud houses collapsed and a large number were damaged from the quake. Hundreds of people were rendered homeless, Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner in the city of Harnai, told Reuters.