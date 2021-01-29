Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers reacts to ongoing controversy
Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is breaking her silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor.
Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is breaking her silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor.
Auston Matthews scored the winner on a third-period power play Thursday as Toronto defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in a back-and-forth encounter.
Sweeping a three-game series against the Ottawa Senators has refreshed the Vancouver Canucks outlook as the squad heads back out on the road.
Calgary's All-Star forward continues to have a nightmare week, after losing handily to Montreal's Ben Chiarot in a fight Thursday.
The Rockets are now 5-3 since Harden's exit.
No. 1 draft pick Alexis Lafreniere scored his first career goal 2:47 into overtime to lead the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
Deshaun Watson has requested that the Houston Texans deal him, which sets in motion what should be the biggest trade in NFL history.
Boxing's biggest star is now scheduled for three fights in the span of six months.
Ben Roethlisberger said on Thursday that he's willing to restructure his contract so he can return to the Steelers in 2021.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
The 21-year-old defenceman has wasted little time making his impact felt with the Canadiens.
Don't be fooled by Patrick Mahomes' "little old man jog" in the Super Bowl, Bucs defenders.
Tom Brady was even more confused after his plane landed in Rhode Island, not Massachusetts.
A lot of quarterbacks had their legacies changed by losing to Tom Brady.
MILAN — Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku were each given one-match suspensions by the league on Friday following their spat in the Italian Cup, with no bans added on for further disciplinary reasons. Ibrahimovic’s suspension is because of the two yellow cards and his subsequent sending off during Tuesday’s game, while Lukaku’s suspension is for accumulated cards. There was a huge argument — and head-to-head clash — between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku just before halftime and both players were given yellow cards. The spat between the former Manchester United teammates continued after the halftime whistle and a visibly furious Lukaku had to be restrained. Ibrahimovic was later shown another yellow card after the break for a hard tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov and sent off, leaving his team with 10 players. Lukaku’s Inter Milan beat Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan 2-1. Lukau will miss the first leg of the semifinals against Juventus next week, while Ibrahimovic will have to sit out his next match in the competition. The Italian soccer federation prosecutor could still decide to open an investigation into the spat. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The physical gifts that helped boxer Lennox Lewis reach his sport's greatest heights are obvious when looking at his chiselled frame. It was the mental strength that left him feeling particularly proud of the accomplishments showcased in his career-spanning documentary, "Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story." "It's not the (usual) story," Lewis said. "It was more that this was a kid who focused on his ability and focused on what he needed to do. He did it in a humble but good way." Set to premiere Monday on Crave in Canada, the 96-minute documentary examines Lewis's rough early years in England, his move to Kitchener, Ont., his progression through the amateur ranks and eventual reign at the top of the heavyweight division. "When my different friends look at my documentary, they're so amazed at the mental and physical aspect, but (also) just me as a person," Lewis said. "This is who I am." Lewis won Olympic boxing gold for Canada at the 1988 Seoul Games and became WBC champion in 1992. He later unified the heavyweight titles and retired as a champion in 2004. Such lofty heights came from humble beginnings. Lewis was raised by his mother, a nurse who had moved to east London from Jamaica. Lewis's father was not involved in his life. When Lewis was seven, his mother found a better-paying job in Ontario and he stayed in England with a caregiver. The setup didn't work out. Lewis ended up in boarding schools, often getting kicked out for fighting. His mother eventually sent for him and he spent his formative years with her in Kitchener. He played a variety of sports but fell in love with boxing after trying it at a local police gym. "I started sparring and liking it," Lewis told The Canadian Press in a recent interview from Toronto. "It was a fun game to me. Almost like a game of tag. "I was enjoying learning a new craft and getting better." Boxing coach Arnie Boehm helped guide him in those early years. Before long, Lewis was competing in area tournaments. One of the pearls of the documentary footage is a junior bout between Lewis and a 15-year-old Mike Tyson. It would serve as a preview of a much bigger fight between the two down the road. Lewis represented Canada at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, falling to Tyrell Biggs in the super heavyweight quarterfinals. Rather than turn pro, he continued at the amateur level and was rewarded four years later when he beat Riddick Bowe for Olympic gold in Seoul. "I wanted to hone my skills," Lewis said of that quadrennial. "Absolutely." Lewis returned to his native England to fight as a professional heavyweight. Boasting an 84-inch reach, the six-foot-five 231-pounder knocked out Al Malcolm at London's Royal Albert Hall for his first pro win. With a potent jab, jaw-rattling uppercut and elite power in both fists, Lewis plowed through the heavyweight ranks with 24 more victories in a row, including wins over Biggs, Canada's Razor Ruddock, Frank Bruno and Tony Tucker. A setback came in 1994 when Lewis suffered his first pro defeat. Oliver McCall stunned him at Wembley Arena, a loss that Lewis later avenged. "Everything happens for a reason," Lewis said. "I think the McCall fight helped me because it showed me not to put so much into every punch. You can't knock out everybody. "Everybody has a math problem to solve and you've got to solve that problem before anything. You've got to realize the route that you've got to take and make sure it's the right route." The documentary uses a chronological approach and includes classic HBO footage. It showcases Lewis's challenges, successes and occasional failures. From trainer changes to unique promoters to the odd game of chess, the viewer gets an interesting backstage pass. All the big moments are featured: tension with Bowe and the WBC belt fiasco, two-fight battles with both Evander Holyfield and Hasim Rahman, and the much-hyped 2002 showdown with Tyson. Before Lewis was done, he beat every top fighter of his era. He defeated Vitali Klitschko in 2003 and retired early the next year with a record of 41-2-1. "This is really making a plan and sticking by it," said Lewis, now 55. "Realizing the aspect of what it takes to achieve it and then putting your head down and going out there and doing it." Narrated by Dr. Dre and directed by Rick Lazes and Seth Koch, "Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story" is also available on Apple, Google Play and Video on Demand in North America. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
MIAMI — As if losing the NBA Finals isn’t bad enough, there now seems to be a curse that stretches into the following season. The Miami Heat aren’t believing that quite yet — even after a disastrous start to the 2020-21 campaign. The reigning Eastern Conference champions are 6-12, matching the franchise’s worst 18-game start since opening 4-14 in 2007-08. The roster has been decimated by injuries and virus-related issues, and the current losing streak reached five games after a 108-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in a game where Miami led by 18 points early but wound up trailing by as many as 19. “Heat Nation, we are going to figure this out,” All-Star centre Bam Adebayo said. “Just bear with us. We are going to figure this out. I can promise them that we are going to figure this out. I know that they’re tired of seeing us lose. We’re tired of losing. We have to figure this out.” The next chance to get things right comes Saturday when Miami hosts Sacramento. The year after losing the finals has not been kind to the most recent teams who have dropped the title series. Cleveland lost the finals in 2018, LeBron James left to join the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cavaliers haven’t been close to the same since. Golden State lost the finals in 2019, saw most of the roster get hurt, watched Kevin Durant leave for Brooklyn and finished last season with the NBA’s worst record. It’s not that bad for the Heat. Bad enough, though. Jimmy Butler has missed 12 of Miami’s 18 games, mostly because of the league’s health and safety protocols established for safe play during the coronavirus pandemic. Avery Bradley, brought in as a free agent, has missed 10 games, and most of that is because of virus-related issues. Tyler Herro missed seven games with neck spasms. Meyers Leonard, a key performer last season, has appeared in only three games this season and is now out with a shoulder injury. The Heat have used 13 starting lineups, are 0-10 when shooting less than 48%, set an NBA record on Wednesday by missing 15 3-point tries in the first quarter and are shooting 29% from beyond the arc in this five-game losing streak. “You can’t make an excuse for it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You just have to continue to grind, to learn, to compete for each other, get better. There are certain points where we are and we just need to be more consistent with it. We will be getting guys back soon enough.” Miami’s seven most experienced players, in terms of years in the NBA, were all unavailable Thursday. This was the lineup the Heat started the fourth quarter with against the Clippers: Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, who are on two-way contracts; Precious Achiuwa, who is a rookie; KZ Okpala, a second-year pro who played in five games last season; and Herro, a second-year guard who hadn’t played in two weeks. “A lot of dudes that are playing right now are the young guys, including me,” Adebayo said. Help is on the way. The Heat hope Butler can play Saturday. Dragic isn’t expected to be out for long. Herro, in his return game Thursday, had a big fourth quarter to lead a comeback attempt. He insists the turnaround is coming. “No one’s sorry for us,” Herro said. “There’s no excuses. We’re just going to continue to get better and hopefully one day we can get everybody back and show everybody what we’re made of.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
New York Giants co-owner John Mara could have been speaking for all in the tight-lipped world of NFL finances by saying his club's pandemic-induced losses in revenue have been substantial but not crippling. The biggest positive in this season of COVID-19 might not be measurable: the value of finishing on time in Tampa with the Super Bowl between Tampa Bay and Kansas City on Feb. 7. “They got all the games in,” said Marc Ganis, co-founder of Chicago-based consulting group Sportscorp and a confidant of many NFL owners. “They got ’em all in on time, within the 17-week window. That’s enormous. “We’re not taking it for granted, but the effort that was necessary by tens of thousands of people, family members, to make that happen, the sacrifices that were necessary, the union stepping up together with the league, that’s an incredible accomplishment done without bubbles.” The biggest negative, said Ganis, was revenues on the lower end of what was hoped since the majority of stadiums either didn't have fans at all or just a few thousand at most. In keeping with a previous estimate that revenues could be down by at least $100 million for each of the 32 teams, Ganis says the league missed out on $3 billion to $4 billion while playing in the pandemic. But Mara says the losses are manageable. “It was a huge financial hit for us this year, no question about it,” Mara said. “But it’s not going to affect our ability to be active in free agency or to do what we have to do to improve the team. Hopefully this is a one-year thing and we’ll be able to have fans back in the building next season.” It remains to be seen whether a legacy of co-operation will last between owners and the union after essentially negotiating two collective bargaining agreements in a matter of months. The first was a new 10-year agreement that passed on a close vote by the players just as the pandemic was gripping the country. In retrospect, it looks like a good move given the financial uncertainty with ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The second was a plan for playing in the pandemic, including an all-virtual off-season and the players' demands to dump preseason games and be tested daily while accepting limits to social interaction in their personal lives. Another part of the negotiation was assuring the salary cap would be no lower than $175 million per team, with the league holding out hope of keeping it much closer to the 2020 figure of $198.2 million. “None of us are going to be surprised that there’s going to be a significant drop-off from overall revenue,” union executive director DeMaurice Smith said. "I’m just happy that we have a floor for the cap next year. And because of that floor, teams at least have a solid number in order to figure out how to restructure contracts, if that’s what they want to do. “One effect of the 2011 CBA was to allow teams to carry over money from previous years and put that money into the salary cap this year. And if there was ever a time where I was glad that we negotiated for that carryover effect, it’s now.” With the majority of revenue tied to national TV contracts that benefit all teams equally, the NFL was well-positioned to handle the pandemic as long as games could be played. While the TV ratings were down 7% during the regular season, Ganis said the NFL actually widened the gap with other pro sports leagues and non-sports entertainment. Other experts also say the ratings don't matter much because the league is poised for more huge TV contracts in the next couple of years. The next rounds of deals are likely to start at more than $10 billion annually and grow from there. “So the NFL, its position as the top broadcast property in the United States actually got stronger,” Ganis said. “But they don’t make more money off of that. That just helps going into the negotiations for the next media deal.” While the Dallas Cowboys led the NFL in attendance during the pandemic at nearly 30,000 fans per game, America's Team also had the most to lose. Forbes magazine estimated Dallas took in by far the most stadium revenue in the league at $621 million in 2018, the most recent year analyzed. The view from outside the NFL is quite a bit different, though, Ganis said. There aren't rich teams or poor teams, just rich players and richer owners, with millions around the U.S. dealing with their own much more dire financial pictures. “Nobody is going to cry for teams that are worth an average of $2 billion,” Ganis said. “And they’re not asking for people to feel sorry. And no one’s going to cry for players who are going to get reductions in salaries over the next two or three years. “Both the league and the players association recognize that there was something going on much bigger than their own interests. They did the right things the right way, and they gave the country a sense of normalcy that it desperately needed in the early fall and winter.” ___ AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
Brandon Payne and Bruce Fraser have watched Stephen Curry shoot more than anyone on the planet. They scrutinize the world’s greatest shot, in search of what it lacks, imperfections the naked eye can hardly perceive, so the rest of us can bask in the sublime beauty of its seeming perfection.
PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges scored 20 points, Deandre Ayton added 12 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 114-93 on Thursday night. The Suns snapped a three-game losing streak and moved back above .500 at 9-8. The Warriors fell to 10-9. Phoenix turned a five-point halftime advantage into an 85-71 lead by the end of the third. The Suns have struggled to hold leads over the past few weeks but didn’t have a problem Thursday, pulling ahead 100-81 after Abdel Nader hit back-to-back 3s on passes from Frank Kaminsky. The Suns did some of their best work when the bench was in the game. Kaminsky narrowly missed a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Nader added 16 points and five rebounds. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Andrew Wiggins had 16 points, and Eric Paschall 12. Golden State shot just 38% from the field, going 29% from 3-point range. Phoenix built a 14-point lead by late in the first quarter but Golden State pulled to 52-47 at halftime. TIP-INS Warriors: Kelly Oubre Jr. had four points and four rebounds in his first game against his former team. He shot just 1 of 11 from the field. Oubre was part of the trade with Oklahoma City that brought Chris Paul to the desert. Oubre was then traded to the Warriors about a week later. Suns: All-Star guard Devin Booker missed his third straight game with a sore hamstring. Coach Monty Williams said Booker has done some shooting during practice but hasn't tested the hamstring with full-speed drills. ... Paul had 13 points and four assists. UP NEXT Warriors: Host Detroit on Saturday night. Suns: At Dallas on Saturday and Monday nights. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
Tom Brady's parents will be on hand for his 10th Super Bowl.