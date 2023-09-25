Armenian Protesters Block Traffic in Yerevan

Protesters gathered on the streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan on September 25 to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Demonstrators called for Pashinyan to quit, claiming he didn’t protect Armenians in the breakway Nagorno-Karabakh region seized by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan took the disputed territory last week, causing the mass departure of ethnic Armenians from the area.

Footage by Radio Free Europe shows people protesting on the streets of Yerevan, blocking traffic and chanting the Armenian name of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The police arrested at least 142 protesters, according to local reports. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful