Armed Suspect in Double Carjacking Arrested After Police Chase

A man was arrested after an alleged DC-area carjacking incident that led to a police chase that concluded on the Capital Beltway on Monday, January 23, Fairfax County police said.

Footage posted to Twitter by the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) shows a police car hit the vehicle under pursuit, causing it to crash.

Officers said they responded to a carjacking at 9:30 am at South Kings Highway and Woodstone Place.

Police said the suspect was armed and carjacked a Honda in Washington, then drove into Fairfax County, and carjacked a Chevy Tahoe. Credit: Fairfax County Police via Storyful