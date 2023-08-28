Armed robbery leads to multi-city pursuit
A suspect is in custody after an alleged armed robbery in Avondale followed by a hit-and-run and police pursuit through Goodyear.
A suspect is in custody after an alleged armed robbery in Avondale followed by a hit-and-run and police pursuit through Goodyear.
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The howling winds and perpetual darkness of the Antarctic winter were easing to a frozen spring when mechanic Liz Monahon at McMurdo Station grabbed a hammer. If those in charge weren’t going to protect her from the man she feared would kill her, she figured, she needed to protect herself. It wasn’t like she could escape. They were all stuck there together on the ice. So she kept the hammer with her at all times, either looped into her Carhartt overalls or tucked
Three Britons arrested in connection with the third recent case of alleged gang rape involving young tourists on the Spanish island of Mallorca made their initial court appearances on Saturday.
Police are not ruling out self-defense, news outlets reported.
The murders of two 14-year-old best friends had stumped Broward investigators for decades.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to become the first state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe pure nitrogen. The Alabama attorney general’s office on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58. The court filing indicated Alabama plans to put him to death by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method that is authorized in three states but has never been used. Nitrogen hypoxia is caused by forcing the inmate to breathe
The individuals were among hundreds of church faithful who marched on a gang controlling the expansive post-earthquake settlement of Canaan located at the edge of Port-au-Prince.
‘We don’t train officers to pick up something and throw it at a suspect,’ an NYPD official said
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A masked white man fatally shot three Black people inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store in a predominately African-American neighborhood on Saturday, in an attack where he used a gun painted with a swastika, officials said. The shooter, who had also posted racist writings, then killed himself. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told a news conference that the attack that left two men and one woman dead was definitely “racially motivated." “He hated Black p
Toronto police have identified Nakhari Negus Henry-Robinson, 23, as the man who was fatally shot in Toronto's west end on Thursday evening. Henry-Robinson, of Toronto, is the 42nd victim of homicide in the city this year, according to a police news release issued Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call in the Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West area around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.Nakhari Negus Henry-Robinson, is seen in this police handout photo. The 23-year-old was fatally shot
CNNVivek Ramaswamy dove headfirst into his controversial comments on Sunday, defending his comparison of Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to a Ku Klux Klan grand wizard. The entrepreneur, who is running for president in the GOP primary, said he was merely attempting to debate the issue of racism.Ramaswamy had blasted the congresswoman, who is Black, on Friday for her 2019 comment that Democrats “don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice.” He said her words were “the words of
OTTAWA — The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison. "I have a personal friend who was on that jury and she remains traumatized nearly 30 years later," one person wrote in correspondence obtained by The Canadian Press through a freedom-of-information request. "She tells me that several of
The RCMP will be staying on Fogo Island while recruitment efforts to fill a soon-to-be vacant position are ongoing. (David Bell/CBC)The RCMP is staying on Fogo Island. In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the police force said they are now committing to permanently staffing the police officer position at their Fogo Island detachment.That position was slated to become vacant in mid September, and the Town of Fogo Island was informed in July that an officer for their region would be post
The Tennessee state lawmaker went after politicians' "thoughts and prayers" in the wake of a Florida shooting that a sheriff described as "racially motivated."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says life for members of the LGBTQ community was supposed to get better, but that people are "weaponizing intolerance for political gain." He expressed anger at the rise in hatred during remarks at Edmonton's Pride festival. (Aug. 26, 2023)
Anthony Campbell, the chief of the Yale Police Department and the ex-New Haven police chief, blasted the union's fliers as "divisive and destructive."
The Duchess of Sussex's mother brushed shoulders with several stars at the This Is About Humanity’s 5th-Anniversary Soiree, which she attended solo
Multiple agencies working in partnership doled out $10,000 in Visa gift cards.
Co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro was assigned an Oct. 23 trial date after recently asking to expedite the process.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year-old white man fatally shot three Black people in Florida with guns he bought legally despite once being involuntarily committed for a mental health exam, the local sheriff said Sunday. Ryan Palmeter shot one of his victims as she sat in her car outside a Jacksonville store; shot another just after Palmeter entered the store; and shot the third minutes later, Jacksonville’s sheriff said. Palmeter used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock handgun in the sho
The Mayor of London made a similar bid for serial rapist David Carrick to forfeit his £22,000-a-year pension.