A 15-year-old student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at the school on Monday morning. Halifax Regional Police say the two employees at the school are in serious but stable condition in hospital. The student, who is not being named as he is a minor, was also transported to hospital on Monday with non-life-threatening stab wounds, police say. In addition to facing two counts of attempted m