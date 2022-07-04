Armed Officers in Highland Park as Search for Shooter Continues

At least six people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, July 4, local officials said.

This footage, captured by Nathan DeBruin, shows armed officers walking through Highland Park on Monday afternoon.

Police identified Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, as a person of interest in the shooting, according to city officials, who said numerous federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were working on apprehending him. Credit: Nathan DeBruin via Storyful