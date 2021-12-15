Armed man shot by Jupiter police officer at Ocean Cay Park

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — A fourth Vancouver Canucks player has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Defenceman Tucker Poolman left Vancouver's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with about five minutes to go in the first period Tuesday. The team later said on Twitter that he has been placed in protocol. Earlier in the day, the club said defencemen Luke Schenn and Brad Hunt and winger Juho Lammikko had tested positive for the virus. The team was retested Tuesday morning, with Hunt's result coming b