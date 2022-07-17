Armed and dangerous: Officers searching for murder suspect after Asheville shooting

ABC News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced that it has issued a subpoena for records from the United States Secret Service over deleted text message and made it the first time the committee has issued a subpoena to an executive branch agency. Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications, United States Secret Service, issued a statement Saturday in response to the subpoena. Chairman Bennie Thompson sought information about Secret Service text messages on Friday from January 5 and 6, 2021 that were reportedly erased and reiterated three previous requests from congressional committees for information.