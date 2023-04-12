Arlington Police Arrest Suspect in Wells Fargo Robbery

A bank robbery suspect who barricaded himself inside an Arlington Wells Fargo branch with five other people, was taken into police custody on Tuesday, April 11.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, at around 3:20 pm local time, officers were called to investigate a “report of an armed robbery” on the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard.

The suspect had entered the bank, “implied he had a weapon” and demanded money, police said.

As of 3:57 pm, authorities said the suspect “remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees.”

At 4:36 pm, police said the suspect had been taken into custody and that the five patrons and employees exited the bank safely. Four of those were adults and one was a child.

According to local news reports Wells Fargo issued a statement that read: “We are incredibly relieved and grateful that the situation has been resolved with no physical injuries to any of our employees or customers.”

This footage, filmed by Eric Sutton, shows the standoff with police outside the Wells Fargo on Washington Boulevard. Credit: Eric Sutton via Storyful