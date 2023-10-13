Arkansas woman rescued; told police she had been held captive for months in a dark room in Pea Ridge
The woman had been able to escape twice, but wasn't found after the third kidnapping until Wednesday, when police searched a house in Rogers.
The woman had been able to escape twice, but wasn't found after the third kidnapping until Wednesday, when police searched a house in Rogers.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid three gross indecency charges against a 97-year-old Ottawa woman, alleging she was involved in sexual assaults in the 1960s and 1970s in northern Ontario residential and day schools.The accused, Francoise Seguin, was a nun with the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa who worked at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany between 1958 and 1968, CBC Indigenous has learned.Seguin's name appears on a list
Melissa Banda, 37, was found dead in the bushes along a rural Texas road in August 2020
Investigators said the abuse began when she was 7 years old.
“I just hope he pulls through because the kids need him.”
The judge presiding over the trial said all claims are allowable under the statute of limitations. No part of the case has been dropped.
Video appears to show Kaitlin Armstrong attempting to make a dash for freedom while awaiting trial in the shooting death of Anna "Mo" Wilson, authorities said.
A prolific Colombian serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children during the 1990s died Thursday in a hospital, prison authorities said. Luis Alfredo Garavito, nicknamed “The Beast,” confessed to having murdered children between the ages of 8 and 16 — mostly from low-income families – whom he kidnapped and abused by posing as a monk, a homeless person or a street vendor. The National Penitentiary and Prison Institute said that Garavito died in a hospital in Valledupar, in northern Colombia, where he remained imprisoned.
Shanti Cooper-Tronnes was beaten and strangled to death in the Orlando home that she and her husband were renovating in 2018
Months after a North York man's dealership told him to remove the after-market anti-theft device from his new Lexus, the $75,000 vehicle was stolen from a TTC parking lot on Oct. 3.The theft marks the second time in nine months that Mitchell Levine and his wife Stacie Korn have had a new Lexus, in particular, stolen from the Wilson subway station parking lot. It's also the third time in the last year that they have had a car stolen. "It's very frustrating," Levine told CBC Toronto. "When we trie
A traffic stop near the Saskatchewan-Alberta border in June led to the arrest of two Edmonton men and the seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine worth about $4 million, RCMP say.As part of an ongoing investigation by the Alberta RCMP's serious and organized crime unit, Saskatchewan RCMP stopped a westbound vehicle on Highway 16 near Maidstone — about 50 kilometres east of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border — on June 1, according to a Friday news release.Two men from Edmonton — ages 19 and 20 — were
The 9-year-old was playing with the gun he found unsecured in his older brother’s bedroom, police say.
Joyce Ann Small, 64, was charged with first-degree murder
Warning: This story contains disturbing detailsTestifying in his own defence, Nathaniel Veltman detailed a troubled childhood headed by a "passive" father and a "religious fanatic" mother, and then a "process of decline mentally" in the months leading up to June 6, 2021, pickup truck attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. "I was constantly watching this conspiracy garbage, this propaganda.... I was trying to figure out why I was in pain. I didn't know it was because I was consuming this garba
The granddaughter of Aurora Villacorta, 51, is in stable condition
The victims included six children between 5 and 11 years old and two adults, police said. The suspects, and most victims, were from Serbia.
Two Edmonton police officers gunned down in the line of duty in March have been cleared of any wrongdoing during the call that ended in their deaths. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has concluded its investigation into the conduct of Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan who were fatally shot outside a northwest Edmonton apartment on March 16.The officers, who were responding to a reported family dispute, were gunned down as they knocked on the door.The shooter, a 16-year-old, al
WARNING: This story contains details about a sexual assault.Halifax Regional Police are warning the public about a high-risk offender who has just been released from prison and is now living in the Halifax area.Gamon Jay Leacock, 49, has completed a 14-year sentence for a series of crimes, including a violent sexual assault against a teenager and her boyfriend in a Montreal apartment in the summer of 2009. Leacock was convicted of several charges, including forcible confinement, sexual assault w
A Connecticut man who found a bag containing nearly $5,000 in cash outside a bank and claimed “finders-keepers” had a criminal charge against him dropped Wednesday after he gave the money back. Robert Withington, 57, went to Bridgeport Superior Court for a scheduled court hearing, and a state prosecutor informed Withington's lawyer the felony larceny charge was being dropped. Withington found the bank bag containing $4,761 on May 30 outside a bank in his hometown of Trumbull, near Bridgeport. It
Three appeal judges increased Adil Iqbal’s term from 12 to 15 years after concluding that the original sentence was ‘unduly lenient’.
Three students were charged with felonies, and eight more were charged with misdemeanors, according to the sheriff’s office.