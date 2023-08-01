Arkansas' Richard Barnett surrenders to authorities
An Arkansas man accused in the Jan. 6 riots turned himself into a prison in Louisiana.
Authorities have been investigating ‘allegations of severe child abuse’ since January
Madison County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERSAfter hours of harrowing statements detailing how Lori Vallow Daybell murdered her two children and conspired to kill her husband's first wife, the Idaho “doomsday mom” on Monday indicated she wanted to speak. Dressed in an orange-and-white striped prison jumpsuit, Vallow immediately teared up as she began to speak in her own defense at a sentencing trial in Fremont County Court Monday. Still seated and flanked by her two defense attorneys, Vall
The two had been in a relationship for about six months.
Lawyers for Mr Cohen said that Mr Trump’s ‘testimony will strip the lie as to his claims against Mr Cohen’
The suspect was “harassing” other passengers leading up to the attack, according to police.
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian police on Tuesday charged a former childcare worker with abusing 91 girls in what officials are calling one of the worst such cases in recent history. The 45-year-old man faces life in prison. "This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I've seen in nearly 40 years of policing," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said. Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said that the man was charged with 1,623 c
DNA from under the woman’s fingernails helped identify a suspect in her killing, police said.
A 15-year-old Mississauga girl faces a string of charges after a series of break-ins in Oakville and surrounding regions, police say.In a news release on Monday, Halton Regional Police said seven Oakville residences in the area of Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line were broken into from July 1 to 11 overnight while residents slept. Similar break-ins happened in York and Peel regions, they say, though it's unclear if police are pursuing other suspects or charges.Police say vehicles, cash and valua
Photos showed workers dismantling the massive sign on Monday, just two days after it was erected at the company's headquarters in San Fransisco.
A man and a woman are facing charges following a road rage incident in downtown Toronto on Saturday evening that led to seven vehicles being struck, Toronto police say.In a news release on Sunday, police said a man operating a blue Ford Escape SUV — with three passengers — in the Front Street West and Lower Simcoe Street area "became involved in a road rage incident with another driver" and smashed the hood of that vehicle with a collapsible baton.Police said officers attempted to stop the vehic
Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after a Toronto police officer shot a 25-year-old man three times in the basement of a Scarborough home early Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Sherwood Avenue, according to Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kristy Denette, who spoke to media at the scene.Officers were called about a man "in distress" who reportedly had a knife. Denette said officers arrived and an "interaction" occurred, though she c
A 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours, police said. The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release. Eight hours later, the grandmother went to pick the girl up at the day care center and realized she had left her in the car, police said.
“I don’t think this has any chance of success,” a retired Idaho Supreme Court justice said.
Peel Regional Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was found dead at a Mississauga apartment.Officers were called on July 20 to perform a wellness check on a female resident of a building in the area of Park and Helene streets in Port Credit. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead.The victim was identified as 21-year-old Pitch Phaunpa. Her death was determined to be a homicide.Detectives arrested and charged a 29-year-old man Monday with second-degree murder, police said
7NEWS Australia YouTubeA man in Australia who murdered two of his neighbors with a shotgun over a feud about a garden hose was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday, with a judge describing the killings as “senseless and brutally violent.”Rodney Lee, 74, had earlier pleaded guilty to the murders of Saumoto Gasio, 62, and Tibor Laszlo, 57, at their public housing complex in Melbourne in January 2022. The court heard a bizarre story of how a rising yearslong dispute between Lee and his neighbo
Commander Julian Bennett, who drew up an anti-drugs strategy for the Metropolitan Police, is accused of gross misconduct.
The man was arrested by the railway police and his motive is being investigated.
Authorities in North Carolina said six migrant workers were intentionally run over by a White man driving a sport utility vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday his government stands firm against the United States over the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, an Australian citizen fighting extradition from Britain on U.S. espionage charges. Albanese’s center-left Labor Party government has been arguing since winning the 2022 elections that the United States should end its pursuit of the 52-year-old, who has spent four years in a London prison fighting extradition.
The former "Chrisley Knows Best" star's lawyer Jay Surgent said: "It's very, very unfortunate, and that matter is now being investigated internally."