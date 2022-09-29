Arkansas man with Red Cross ready to help those impacted by storm

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit his 20th homer and drove in six runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat Toronto 10-6 Friday night, tying the Blue Jays at the top of the AL wild-card standings. The win clinched the season series — and the tiebreaker — for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays. “We’re both trying to get the top wild-card spot,” Arozarena said through a translator. “They got the lead and we were able to come back, and we were able to take advantage there at