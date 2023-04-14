Arkansas lawmakers discuss the 2023 legislative session.

Reuters Videos

STORY: Biden has been warmly welcomed in the Irish Republic, crowds have lined the streets to welcome the U.S. President, who's ancestors emigrated to the United States from Ireland after the famine in the 1840s.He told the Irish parliament he was "home" in an emotional address on the second day of a nostalgic three-day tour celebrating his Irish heritage as he geared up for a planned 2024 re-election campaign.On one of the longest foreign trips of his presidency, Biden became the fourth U.S. president to address the parliament after John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. A state banquet was held for the president at Dublin Castle afterwards.