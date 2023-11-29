Arkansas hosting part of NCAA Volleyball Tournament
This is the first time the Razorbacks have hosted since 2006
This is the first time the Razorbacks have hosted since 2006
Chicago placed Perry on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract as the circumstances surrounding his departure remain a mystery.
Toronto will try to get Mitch Marner going with a move to John Tavares' line as the former trudges through one of the tougher stretches of his career.
The former NHL netminder made it clear he's no fan of the program designed to help players facing substance abuse and other mental health issues.
Aaron Rodgers is keeping hope alive. Or is he?
Two brothers known for their shenanigans, and the potential for chaos with a lopsided score, led referees for Monday night's game between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers to enforce a rare edict.With the Panthers leading 4-0 in the back half of the third period, a skirmish broke out after Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was stopped on a breakaway.Tkachuk dragged his skate to hit the pads of Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, sparking an angry response from his opponents.The refs sen
“There’s always tomorrow," the tennis pro said
The Red Wings emerged victorious in the Patrick Kane sweepstakes.
Chiefs fans — and fans of Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship — had plenty to say on social media about the tight end's intensity
Graeme McDowell has been handed a LIV lifeline by Brooks Koepka with the Irishman set to be announced as a new member of the Smash team in the breakaway league.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks said veteran winger Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract. The Blackhawks in a statement said an internal investigation showed Perry acted in violation of his NHL Standard Player Contract and their club policies "intended to promote professional and safe work environments." Chicago put Perry on unconditional waivers and said his deal will be terminated as long as he clears. The team has not given
After having surgery in April following the Masters, Tiger Woods will be back on the golf course this weekend.
Kelce became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday
Verstappen ended his crushing championship campaign with his 19th win of the year in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers owner Dave Tepper said the decision to select rookie quarterback Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL draft was unanimous.
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
Former WWE superstar to be sentenced in deadly DUI crash
A loss sent Ohio State tumbling out of the top five of this week's college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-133. Georgia and Michigan stayed first and second.
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins had barely settled into his seat for a media availability at a downtown restaurant when a Shohei Ohtani question was volleyed his way. The two-way superstar is the plum of this year's free-agent class and will command a monster salary. So is Canada's lone big-league team in on the pursuit? "I wish I could get into specifics on free agents," Atkins said at a meeting of the Toronto chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. "For a lot of
Chris Tanev did his part to help the Flames beat the Golden Knights by sacrificing his body for the team.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — LeBron James never endured a lopsided basketball defeat like the one he suffered with Los Angeles in Philadelphia. James has lost big before. His Miami Heat once got trounced by 36 points in the NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers beat James and the Lakers by 42 in 2019. But this blowout was an all-timer: By the time Joel Embiid clinched a triple-double in the third quarter, the 76ers were on their way to a 138-94 win over the Lakers on Monday night, the 44-point loss now the wors