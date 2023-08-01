Arkansas group believes it has enough signatures to put new education law on hold

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend. Alison Murphy says the prime minister is fine, and is excited to be on the road connecting with Canadians this week. Trudeau's itinerary for Sunday said he was taking some personal time in Ottawa. His office wouldn't disclose what activity resulted in the bump. Trudeau appe