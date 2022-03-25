Arkansas ends Gonzaga’s title hopes, heads to second-straight Elite 8

Yahoo Sports analyst and former UNC Tar Heel KJ Smith takes you through 4 Arkansas’ shocking 63-55 upset win over 1 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

