Arkansas ends Gonzaga’s title hopes, heads to second-straight Elite 8
Yahoo Sports analyst and former UNC Tar Heel KJ Smith takes you through 4 Arkansas’ shocking 63-55 upset win over 1 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Grand jury declines to indict QB Watson on previous allegation
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft scouting report on Wyatt.
Deion Sanders is a man of his word: On Tuesday he revealed the 10 teams not in attendance at Jackson State's pro day.
Baker Mayfield was once the No. 1 overall draft pick. Cleveland's starter the past four seasons, Mayfield lost his job last week when the Browns pulled off a trade that shook the NFL by acquiring Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler in Houston accused of sexual assault by 22 women. With Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland's franchise QB, Mayfield, who requested a trade last week after feeling betrayed by the Browns, is leaving.
Lauren Pazienza, 26, is charged in connection with death of Broadway coach Barbara Maier Gustern
Malik Willis continues his ascension up the draft board.
WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than 30 hours of hearings, the Senate is on track to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. But Democrats seem unlikely to confirm her with a robust bipartisan vote, dashing President Joe Biden’s hopes for a grand reset after partisan battles over other high court nominees. On Thursday, just hours after the hearings came to a close, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will vote against Jackson's confirmation. He
Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.
The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.
Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.
CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont
The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo
The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?
A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.
The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.
After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r