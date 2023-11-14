Arkansas charges Indiana man with attempted murder, saying he assaulted an officer with a knife

Associated Press

A 5-year-old girl whose body was found encased in concrete and dumped in the woods of rural southeast Georgia has been identified nearly 35 years later, authorities said Monday as they announced the child's mother and a live-in boyfriend have been charged with her murder. DNA tests that began years ago and a crucial tip investigators received in January finally enabled them to determine that Kenyatta Odom was the young victim known for decades only as Baby Jane Doe. Kenyatta was killed in her hometown of Albany, Georgia, before her body was dumped 110 miles (177 kilometers) away outside the small city of Waycross, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Jason Seacrist said.