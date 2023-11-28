Arkansas attorney general rejects ballot initiative looking to legalize abortion

CBC

Nurses gathered for a rally that began at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon on Monday said they're burning out trying to keep up with an unending stream of patients that need more help than the nurses can give."The conditions are terrible. They've just been getting worse and worse," said Steph Fehr, a registered nurse clinician who was among the dozens of people gathered for the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses-led rally."We're losing senior and junior staff by the handfuls and handfuls every day bec