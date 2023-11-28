Arkansas attorney general rejects ballot initiative looking to legalize abortion
The proposed amendment looks to eliminate Arkansas' abortion ban
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday scrutinized efforts to clarify exceptions to the state's abortion ban, which a growing number of women say forced them to continue pregnancies despite serious risks to their health. The Texas lawsuit is among the biggest challenges to abortion bans in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. In July, several Texas women gave emotional testimony about carrying babies they knew would not survive and doctors unable to offer abortio
The Texas Supreme Court will hear a lawsuit brought by five women demanding the state clarify the language in its near-total abortion ban.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday he would not sign a six-week federal abortion ban as president because he does not believe such legislation aligns with the views of the American public.
Lawyers in the Texas attorney general’s office said Tuesday that women should sue their doctors, not the state, over a lack of access to abortion in defending the state’s strict law. Beth Klusmann of the Texas Attorney General’s Office made that point in oral arguments before the state Supreme Court in a case challenging Texas’s…
Idaho asked the Supreme Court Monday to allow its state abortion ban that imposes penalties on doctors who perform abortions to take full effect despite federal requirements for emergency room doctors.
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said Tuesday that he will not sign a law enacting a six-week abortion ban. Christie made his stance on the issue known during an appearance on “CNN This Morning,” responding to a question from co-host Phil Mattingly about fellow presidential contender Nikki Haley’s stance on the issue. “I would not…
