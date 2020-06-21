Arizona Wildfires Force Road Closures

Wildfires burning in Arizona kept roads closed on June 20 with the transportation department (ADOT) warning lengthy closures were expected with no estimated reopening time.

The Bush Fire is one of a number burning in the state and across the southwestern US. The fire blocked parts of State Route 87 between Payson and Bush Highway, ADOT said.

The Bush Fire grew by about 23,000 acres overnight and in to June 20, according to AZCentral. This ADOT video shows the blaze burning in the hills near a highway. Credit: Arizona DOT via Storyful