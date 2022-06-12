Arizona Wildfire Triggers Evacuations North of Flagstaff

A wildfire burning north of Flagstaff, Arizona, triggered evacuations in the area on Sunday, June 12.

Video taken by Nancy Reniker-Neve shows smoke from the blaze, dubbed the Pipeline Fire.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office ordered people in the areas of Shultz Pass Road and Arizona Snowbowl to evacuate immediately.

Fire officials said that as of Sunday afternoon, the fire was several acres but “active on all sides and growing.” Credit: Nancy Reniker-Neve via Storyful