Arizona universities push for long COVID answers as symptoms persist in millions
As the number of COVID hospitalizations reach record lows, doctors are shifting their focus to long COVID.
Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.
Canada will square off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco when the World Cup gets underway in November, and it won’t be easy
Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s
Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c
After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw
OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g
CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan
Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.
Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l
Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n
Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points
NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f
Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.