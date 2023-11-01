Arizona school letter grades released
Most of Ariona's schools recieved an 'A' or 'B' grade.
Hundreds of international students are scrambling after an Ontario college revoked their January admissions letters, prompting concerns about how a lack of provincial oversight keeps colleges from facing repercussions for admitting more students than they can handle.Northern College,which rescinded 500 international student admissions in July, says it has once again told some 200 students, primarily from India, that they won't be able to attend its campuses. Savan Sabu lives in India and was pla
This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Disclosure information is available on the original site. ___ Author: Lori Campbell, Associate Vice President (Indigenous Engagement), University of Regina This isn’t a story about whether Buffy Sainte-Marie — musical icon, activist, community member and beloved Auntie — is biologically Indigenous. Rather, it’s more important to understand the dee
WASHINGTON (AP) — The country’s largest Christian university is being fined $37.7 million by the federal government amid accusations that it misled students about the cost of its graduate programs. Grand Canyon University, which has more than 100,000 students mostly in online programs, faces the largest fine of its kind ever dealt by the U.S. Education Department. The university previously denied any wrongdoing and says it’s being unfairly targeted in retaliation for an ongoing lawsuit. An Educa
TORONTO — Ontario has agreed to give public high school teachers and some elementary school education workers retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. Education workers represented by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario ratified a new contract last week and the union said Tuesday that the deal includes an agreement on a Bill 124 remedy. "Since its unconstitutional inception, ETFO has denounced Bill 124 and challenged the Ford
Hundreds of students from McGill, Concordia and Bishop’s universities protest Quebec’s decision to nearly double tuition fees for out-of-province students. The fees are targeted at English-language universities and will begin next fall.
"There has been an explosion of antisemitism on college campuses around the country," said attorney Mark Ressler of Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP.
There’s just a week left in the special session.
VICTORIA — Daycare workers at British Columbia's licensed child-care facilities will receive a $2-per-hour pay increase starting Jan. 1. Grace Lore, B.C.'s minister of state for child care, says in a statement that daycare workers play a vital role in the early development of children and are critical for families and the economy. B.C.'s Education and Child Care Ministry says the $2-per-hour raise and previous wage boosts totalling $4 an hour since 2018 will increase the hourly wage for early ch
picture allianceAn advisory board for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina voted Tuesday morning to remove Sarah J. Maas’ bestselling young adult fantasy novel A Court of Frost and Starlight from school library shelves.“The Central Media Advisory Committee met this morning to address appeals to three books: Tricks by Ellen Hopkins, A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas, and Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts) by L.C. Rosen,” the committee told The Daily Beast in a statement. “A
As the United States injects hundreds of billions of dollars into clean energy through its signature climate law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, criticism is growing louder about where, how and whether new development should be allowed. As opposition grows, once-routine regulatory processes are taking several years, if they are completed at all. Layered on top of these debates is misinformation, which sows doubt and mistrust among developers and communities.
A Vancouver teacher spent almost 12 hours running laps around his school on Friday to call attention to the need for a nationwide lunch program. Cheered on by friends, family and students, Brent Mansfield circled the grounds of Lord Roberts Elementary 200 times, covering a distance of around 90 kilometres — more than two marathons. He is calling on the federal government to fulfil its 2021 election promise to invest $1 billion over five years to implement a Canada-wide school lunch program. "We'
A passenger in the back seat of a car yelled a homophobic slur, according to a police report, then brandished a BB gun and shot the victim in the face.
The first month of repayments since the end of a three-year pandemic pause on federal student loans has been filled with mishaps, including incorrect billing amounts and late notices for bills coming due, according to government officials. Among the issues: 830,000 people missed their first payment since the pause was lifted after a loan servicer failed to send out timely notices to 2.5 million borrowers, the U.S. Department of Education said on Monday. MOHELA, one of the nation's largest student loan servicers, was responsible for the delayed billing notices and the Department of Education withheld $7.3 million in revenue to MOHELA as a consequence, the department said.
British Columbia will make Holocaust education mandatory for Grade 10 students starting in the fall of 2025.B.C. Premier David Eby says the move comes during a "frightening" time for the Jewish community, citing a rise in antisemitic incidents in B.C. amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war — sparked when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7.Eby says the attack evoked "the history of persecution of Jews" and that learning about the Holocaust would
The Biden administration is announcing new actions Monday aimed at combating a dangerous scourge of antisemitic incidents on college campuses across the country in the wake of the Hamas terror attacks on Israel.
School officials said they are working on their plan to bring students back to the classroom after the shooter was found dead Friday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Department of Education is floating a new, narrower plan to relieve student debt.
MOHELA didn't send billing statements on time to 2.5 million borrowers as repayment resumed in October, leading to 800,000 being delinquent.
