Arizona school letter grades released

ABC News

The first month of repayments since the end of a three-year pandemic pause on federal student loans has been filled with mishaps, including incorrect billing amounts and late notices for bills coming due, according to government officials. Among the issues: 830,000 people missed their first payment since the pause was lifted after a loan servicer failed to send out timely notices to 2.5 million borrowers, the U.S. Department of Education said on Monday. MOHELA, one of the nation's largest student loan servicers, was responsible for the delayed billing notices and the Department of Education withheld $7.3 million in revenue to MOHELA as a consequence, the department said.