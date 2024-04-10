Arizona Is Reinstating a Near-Total Abortion Ban Enacted 160 Years Ago — Before Women Could Vote
The Civil War-era law makes performing abortions and helping women find abortion care a felony punishable with prison time
Karoline Leavitt had a "damn-en-ing" moment on live TV.
House conservatives revolted against GOP leadership and defeated a FISA rule vote on the floor Wednesday, the latest blow to Speaker Mike Johnson that comes after former President Donald Trump called on Republicans to kill the bill.
A damning supercut shows how the former president is “all over the place” on the issue.
Reuters/Eva Marie UzcateguiTwo co-founders and former executives at Truth Social, the social media company launched and kept afloat by Donald Trump’s daily rants, have amended a lawsuit as they seek the ability sell off their shares in Trump Media ahead of a six-month lockout that was placed on them. Trump Media, which went public last month, has been plummeting in value since it was revealed the company operated at a $58 million loss in 2023. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was worth $2.8 billion l
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesDonald Trump on Tuesday reiterated an antisemitic trope he pushed just weeks ago, and argued the Jews and Black people vote for Democrats purely “out of habit.”“Any Jewish person that votes for Biden does not love Israel, and frankly should be spoken to,” Trump told right-wing radio host Wayne Allyn Root on The Root Reaction.Last month, Trump claimed on another program that “any Jewish person that votes for Democrats ha
Andrew Weissmann said the former president’s efforts “really signal” one thing.
More than a dozen retired four-star generals, admirals and other former military leaders filed an amicus brief with in the Supreme Court on Monday, arguing against former President Trump’s claims of immunity in his criminal cases. The group said Trump’s claims “would threaten the military’s role in American society, our nation’s constitutional order, and our…
Former President Donald Trump's call to let states set their own abortion policy is drawing barbs from more than a few conservative Republicans.
The recently retired House Republican also ripped his former colleague for focusing on her social media profile.
The president put Trump on blast for trying to steal an election and then rewrite history about it.
One of two people who filed paperwork to run against the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's 2020 Georgia election interference case has been disqualified but says she plans to appeal that decision. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a final decision Tuesday saying that Tiffani Johnson is not qualified to run for the seat held by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. The decision by Raffensperger, a Republican, follows an administrative law judge's finding last week that Johnson was unqualified after she failed to appear at a hearing on a challenge to her eligibility.
California passed Proposition 1 allocating billions for homeless housing and mental health care as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law House Bill 1365, prohibiting municipalities from allowing people to sleep or camp in public places.
Reuters/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tore into a reported peace proposal from Donald Trump that Ukraine give up territory to Russia in order to end the war.“If the deal is that we just give up our territories, and that’s the idea behind it, then it’s a very primitive idea,” Zelensky told Axel Springer media outlets. “I don’t need a fantastic idea, I need a real idea, because people’s lives are at stake.”Trump has privately told associates th
Ukraine's counteroffensive last year didn't achieve its objectives, in part because the Kremlin knew the plans, Zelenskyy said.
The US transferred thousands of machine guns, sniper rifles, rocket launchers and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition seized from Iran to Ukraine last week, US Central Command announced on Tuesday.
Stewart says Arab nations aren't opening their doors to Palestinians because they're "scared" of all the "Islamists" they helped foster.
Elon Musk is refusing to ban X accounts is response to an order from Brazil's courts.
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blasted former President Trump in an interview early Tuesday, saying he is trying to appear moderate on the issue of abortion and suggesting his official position does not reflect any core “belief.” “Well, first, let me say the issue about a woman’s right to choose, it’s a democracy issue. This…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump granted a request by prosecutors on Tuesday aimed at protecting the identities of potential government witnesses. But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused to categorically block witness statements from being disclosed, saying there was no basis for such a “sweeping” and “blanket” restriction on their inclusion in pretrial motions. The 24-page order centers on a dispute betw
MPs agreed to a motion Monday that found GC Strategies partner Kristian Firth in contempt of Parliament for refusing to answer certain questions during a House government operations committee appearance last month.GC Strategies was the main contractor for the controversial ArriveCan app. In addition to being found in contempt, Firth is also being ordered to appear "before the bar" of the House of Commons to receive a public rebuke from the Speaker.The motion, adopted by unanimous consent after n