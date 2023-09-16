Arizona leads in income gains, lags in median income
Arizona reportedly saw the largest percentage increase in median household income in the nation between 2019 and 2022.
Arizona reportedly saw the largest percentage increase in median household income in the nation between 2019 and 2022.
Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti via ReutersThe leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is reported to be in critical condition, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.“The information is confirmed by various sources in the medical and political circles,” Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence branch, told Obozrevatel, which first reported the news. “There is information that the war criminal Kadyrov is in a serious condition and the diseases that were there have worsened
King Charles' brother Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge – did you know the vast residence has a secret swimming pool?
The couple, who met in 1995 and wed a year later, share two children
This marks the second time Mandel has made jokes about the Colombian star’s single status
Katharine McPhee and David Foster are speaking up after the death of their nanny Yadira Calito.
The day before Biden was indicted, an appeals court panel found that the law used to indict him was unconstitutional when applied in a previous case.
The former House speaker's actions spoke just a little louder than her words.
It was one of a series of dog attacks in the Midlands this week.
We love how much Xtina loves a naked dress.
Staff members ended up on the floor when they tried to intervene.
On Monday, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and her escorts exited the South China Sea south of Taiwan out into the Western Pacific. Eight more People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships sortied past Taiwan to the north, via the Miyako Strait. Altogether the Taiwanese government counted 20 Chinese warships in the waters around it on Tuesday, and many of these are moving to join up with the Shandong group as this article is written.
The former president thought he was speaking his truth, but some thought it sounded more like a confession.
Celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have leaned into the small tattoo trend. But artists say this type of ink could cause regret.
This was the unofficial going out uniform of the Pussycat Dolls era.
The Princess of Wales learned something new for kids while sitting around a campfire at a forest school
Florida’s python challenge draws hundreds of hunters from around the world for a frenzied week of snake killing.
The former spouses were previously seen together when they attended daughter Jennifer's graduation from Columbia University in May
"This is going to hurt," said Glenn Kirschner.
Dolly Parton reveals the very good reason she had for denying Elvis Presley permission to cover her 1974 hit 'I Will Always Love You.'
Police say this was the third time in a month a person had been brutally beaten by a group of kids.