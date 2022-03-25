Arizona House votes to prohibit gender-reassignment surgery for minors

Reuters Videos

STORY: On Thursday (March 24), the lake which is normally regarded as a tourist attraction in the Alps' Gran Paradiso National Park, now resembled a sandy lunar landscape.''Normally in this season there is still half a meter, or a meter of snow on the ground. So it's a particular effect due to this scarcity of snowfall that we've had this winter,' Deputy Mayor of Ceresole Reale, Mauro Durbano, said.The artificial lake was created for the production of hydroelectric energy, and with its 35 million cubic meters of water at full capacity, it is also an important reserve for irrigation.''If the season continues like this and there is no rain, there will be a big problem,'' Durbano warned.This is the first time that water has been totally absent from Lake Ceresole since the construction of the dam.