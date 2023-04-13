Arizona House expels Rep. Liz Harris

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesDonald Trump is reportedly eyeing a new employee—and boy, does she have a history of spouting her own crazy remarks.Fever Dreams hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill have been following the exploits of Laura Loomer for years—long before it was reported last week that the former president wanted to hire the anti-Muslim activist in an unnamed capacity.“I mean this is someone who, in an old interview, said, ‘Yeah, I’m on board with white n