Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management: Be Fire Aware while camping
((SL Advertiser)) Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has tips for being fire aware. Learn more at DFFM.az.gov.
((SL Advertiser)) Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has tips for being fire aware. Learn more at DFFM.az.gov.
As Texas faces mounting crises at home, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tackles Bud Light's partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Harlan Crow told The Atlantic that he and Clarence Thomas mostly talk about their shared interests, and only tangentially talk about work.
The deputy had been with the department 25 years, officials say.
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the fight with Congress over raising the government's debt limit is such a dire threat, why doesn't President Joe Biden just raise the borrowing ceiling himself? It's theoretically possible, but he's all but ruled it out for now. The administration has been searching for possible ways to allow the U.S. to keep borrowing if Congress can't come to an agreement. One potential option Biden and his advisers have been looking at: Would he have the power to go around lawmakers by r
The situation in Haiti has been deteriorating badly over the past few months. Hundreds of people have been killed across metropolitan Port-au-Prince by armed gangs seeking to assert their authority, while half of the Haitian population — approximately 4.7 million people — faces acute hunger. Helen La Lime, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Haiti, warned of kidnappings every six hours in 2022. She said that without the deployment of an international specialized force, any progress in Haiti “will remain fragile and vulnerable to being reversed.”
Newsom sent a public records request to the Florida Department of Education to find out which publishers it had asked to change their material.
The Republican governor and potential 2024 candidate is accused of attempting to erase Black history and restrict diversity, equity and inclusion.
Last year, a former Virginia state trooper who had recently been hired as a sheriff's deputy allegedly killed the mother and grandparents of a 15-year-old girl in California he is accused of catfishing online, authorities said. Now, the victims' family plans to sue the agencies that hired him, claiming that they acted with "gross negligence," court filings show. Austin Edwards, 28, allegedly catfished the teen by posing as a 17-year-old boy online, according to notice of claim letters obtained by ABC News.
After their most successful season in recent memory, tribal hunters face the backlash for problems they didn't create.
Following the G7 summit in Japan, Biden said that he's not going to agree to a GOP debt deal that "protects wealth tax cheats and crypto traders."
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration rebuked Israel on Sunday over an order that allows Jewish settlers to establish a permanent presence in a West Bank outpost that Washington has warned Jerusalem it should avoid legitimizing. The chief of the Israeli military's Central Command signed an order on Thursday that allows Israelis to enter the Homesh outpost area, paving the way for a formal settlement to be built there. The State Department has repeatedly called on Israel to refrain from any moves that escalate tensions with Palestinians, like formalizing settler outposts, and specifically warned it over Homesh.
Canada's justice minister says the federal government could not have made its recently proposed bail reform much stricter, given constitutional constraints. In an interview on Rosemary Barton Live airing Sunday, David Lametti said his government had only a very narrow margin to work with when it comes to infringing upon Canadians' right to bail under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. "My honest answer is that I don't think you can go further," Lametti told CBC chief political correspondent Ros
Zelensky said on Sunday at the G7 conference that Russia no longer occupies Bakhmut
US$20 billion: That’s how much American investors think Canadian taxpayers should fork over to compensate them for their failed bid to develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Québec. Ruby River Capital LLC, the U.S.-based owner of GNL Québec Inc., filed a claim against Canada under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after its Énergie Saguenay project failed to pass a federal environmental impact assessment. The proposed LNG terminal had already been rejected by the Québec government over concerns that it would increase greenhouse gas emissions and negatively impact First Nations and marine mammals.
BEIJING (Reuters) -The president of minerals-rich Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, will visit China from May 24 to 29 and is expected to meet President Xi Jinping to review and sign several key trade deals. The visit was announced by the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday. Congo government spokesman Patrick Muyaya told Reuters later on Monday the visit will strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper has been in statewide public office since 1977, serving as Delaware treasurer, congressman, governor and senator.
Biden is making an early push to win Florida ahead of the 2024 presidential election, despite major GOP gains in the state over the past decade.
Kyiv still holds ‘insignificant’ part of Bakhmut, but enough to keep vital foothold in city, claims top general
Although he vowed the U.S. debt crisis would not overshadow meeting of world's wealthiest democracies, Biden returned to the theme on its final day.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Before Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself in to the hospital for clinical depression in February, he walked the halls of the Senate stone-faced and dressed in formal suits. These days, he’s back to wearing the hoodies and gym shorts he was known for before he became a senator. Male senators are expected to wear a jacket and tie on the Senate floor, but Fetterman has a workaround. He votes from the doorway of the Democratic cloakroom or the side entrance, making su