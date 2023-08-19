Arizona dental board considers new anesthesia rules after patients die

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is de-privatizing its community lab testing in the face of long waits and bottlenecks — a move the Opposition NDP calls an admission of colossal failure and blinkered ideology. Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said the province has signed a memorandum of understanding with private provider Dynalife to transfer its staff, equipment and property to the province by the end of the year. LaGrange did not discuss the cost of the deal, saying there is a memorandum of u