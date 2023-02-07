Arizona connection; Fighter jets shoot down Chinese surveillance balloons

The Chinese surveillance balloon that was floating over the United States was shot down over the weekend and we're learning the operation has ties to Arizona. The call names of those two F-22 Raptor fighter jets that fired the shots were FRANK01 and FRANK02. It’s an homage to Lt. Frank Luke Jr. who destroyed 14 German balloons and four aircraft in World War I. He was known as the “Arizona Balloon Buster,” for shooting down many balloons. The U.S. Air Force said in five consecutive days, he had nine victories, shooting eight balloons and one plane.