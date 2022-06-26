Arizona abortion rights protesters tear-gassed

STORY: A separate video published on social media by Republican Arizona State Senator Michelle Ugenti showed the moment law enforcement officers entered the lobby area of the senate building, as the protesters gathered outside.

The protests came one day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision.

The Supreme Court's decision could dramatically change life for millions of women in America and exacerbate growing tensions in a deeply polarized country.