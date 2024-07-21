Arike Ogunbowale ignites WNBA All-Star Game with record-breaking performance

Yahoo Sports basketball analyst Isis "Ice" Young and women basketball writer Cassandra Negley dish out the biggest moments from the historic 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

Video Transcript

What's up everyone.

We are post game of the 2024 that the All Star game alongside Cassandra Nely, I'm Ice Young and this experience has been tip top so many historic records broken this All Star weekend.

Let's start with the GA a record 34 points in the All Star game all the second half to win MVP.

Oh my gosh.

She was light outcast.

You also love the rookies today.

Yeah, another historic day for the rookies.

Big marks Caitlin Clark at the start in her very first all star game piled on the assist, kept the ball moving for twaw NBA which was huge in the first half.

She finished with 10 assists.

That's one shy of the record set by Sub Bird.

She said after the game that that was her homie.

She couldn't take it from her, but you know that she's taking it from her soon.

Angel Reese had another double double largely in the second half, a big day for her as well.

On the other side for team USA Briana Stewart with a very strong showing 31 points and 10 rebounds.

But Cheryl Reeve had some really nice things to say about the atmosphere here for All Star weekend.

Yeah, Cheryl said ahead of the game that this was going to be one of the biggest spectacles that this league has ever seen.

And it really felt that way.

Celebrities all over the place, mascots all over the place.

We've been walking around Phoenix and it just feels exciting and it feels exciting in a way we haven't seen in a long time.

Well, team W NBA was excited as they get the win over team USA.