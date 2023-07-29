Ariel Roblin: The 'Barbie' movie is so much more than life in plastic

The "Barbie" movie took the box office by storm, marking the biggest opening weekend for a female director. Ever. And that director was none other than Sacramento's own Greta Gerwig. The ads painted a picture of a plastic campy Barbie World. So many in the audience had no idea what they were in form. Messages of empowerment and the deconstruction of a patriarchal society left Barbie fans with an entirely new view of what Barbie could mean for women.