The Ariel Helwani Show | Michael Page, Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, Mike Malott, Kade Ruotolo, plus On The Nose | Oct 30, 2024

"The Ariel Helwani Show" is BACK ... IN ... YOUR ... LIFE!



1:05 p.m. ET: Jiu-jitsu champion Kade Ruotolo stops by ahead of his ONE Championship mixed martial arts match against Ahmed Mujtaba on Nov. 9.



1:30 p.m. ET: Jaron “Boots” Ennis gives an early look into his IBF welterweight title rematch against Karen Chukhadzhian on Nov. 9.



2 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys In The Back answer all your questions in the latest edition of On The Nose.



2:30 p.m. ET: Michael "Venom" Page checks in ahead of his Polaris 30 grappling main event against Carlos Condit on Saturday.



3 p.m. ET: Canadian welterweight Mike Malott previews his UFC Edmonton return against Trevin Giles.



3:30 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys In The Back close out the show by hitting the rest of your questions.