The Ariel Helwani Show | UFC 308 preview, Rico Verhoeven, Regis Prograis, Arnold Allen, Tom Lawlor, plus On the Nose!

UFC 308 is just days away and "The Ariel Helwani Show" has you covered!



1 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys in the Back kick things off by answering all your On the Nose questions!

2 p.m. ET: Uncrowned's Chuck Mindenhall and Shaheen Al-Shatti revive "The Man & The MITH" to preview everything UFC 308.

2:30 p.m. ET: UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen checks in ahead of Saturday's undisputed title fight.

3 p.m. ET: GLORY heavyweight kick Rico Verhoeven joins the show to see what all this Francis Ngannou scuttlebutt is about.

3:30 p.m. ET: Top super lightweight contender Regis Prograis stops by ahead of his big-time bout against Jack Catterall on Saturday.

4 p.m. ET: UFC veteran and pro wrestling star Tom Lawlor jumps on after Tuesday's big news with the UFC antitrust lawsuit.