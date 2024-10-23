The Ariel Helwani Show | UFC 308 preview, Rico Verhoeven, Regis Prograis, Arnold Allen, Tom Lawlor, plus On the Nose!
UFC 308 is just days away and "The Ariel Helwani Show" has you covered!
1 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys in the Back kick things off by answering all your On the Nose questions!
2 p.m. ET: Uncrowned's Chuck Mindenhall and Shaheen Al-Shatti revive "The Man & The MITH" to preview everything UFC 308.
2:30 p.m. ET: UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen checks in ahead of Saturday's undisputed title fight.
3 p.m. ET: GLORY heavyweight kick Rico Verhoeven joins the show to see what all this Francis Ngannou scuttlebutt is about.
3:30 p.m. ET: Top super lightweight contender Regis Prograis stops by ahead of his big-time bout against Jack Catterall on Saturday.
4 p.m. ET: UFC veteran and pro wrestling star Tom Lawlor jumps on after Tuesday's big news with the UFC antitrust lawsuit.