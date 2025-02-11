KSI, Eric Nicksick, Bubba Ray Dudley, Erik Magraken on UFC antitrust settlement | The Ariel Helwani Show | Feb 11, 2025

Join Ariel Helwani and The Boys In The Back for Tuesday's loaded episode of The Ariel Helwani Show. Lineup below:



1 p.m. ET: Ariel and the gang kick off the show.



1:15 p.m. ET: Combat sports lawyer Erik Magraken unpacks the latest with the UFC anti-trust lawsuit and TKO's recent comments about boxing's Ali Act.



1:45 p.m. ET: Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley joins the program.



2 p.m. ET: KSI stops by to preview his March 29 boxing match against Dillon Danis in Manchester.



3:05 p.m. ET: Eric Nicksick returns following Sean Strickland's unsuccessful weekend at UFC 312.