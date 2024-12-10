The Ariel Helwani Show | Merab Dvalishvili, Arman Tsarukyan, Renato Moicano, Randy Brown and more | Dec 10, 2024
Catch The Ariel Helwani Show as 15-time Journalist of the Year award winner Ariel Helwani and The Boys In The Back are joined by a murderer's row of UFC 311 talent following the event's official kickoff this past weekend in Las Vegas.
1 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys In The Back kick off the show.
1:10 p.m. ET: Randy Brown reflects on his UFC 310 fight against Bryan Battle.
1:30 p.m. ET: UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili previews his UFC 311 title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov and discusses his wild week in Las Vegas.
2 p.m. ET: Arman Tsarukyan looks ahead to his UFC 311 title rematch against Islam Makhachev.
2:30 p.m. ET: Renato Moicano previews his pivotal UFC 311 bout against Beneil Dariush.