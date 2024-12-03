The Ariel Helwani Show | Shavkat Rakhmonov, Petr Yan, Michael Chiesa, plus a UFC 310 preview with Ben Fowlkes | Dec 3, 2024
Join Ariel Helwani and The Boys In The Back as The Ariel Helwani Show continues to set the table for UFC 310!
The rundown for Tuesday's show can be seen below:
1 p.m. ET: No. 1 welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov checks in ahead of his massive UFC 310 showdown against Ian Machado Garry.
1:15 p.m. ET: Top UFC bantamweight Petr Yan stops by following his big win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau.
1:45 p.m. ET: Old pal Michael Chiesa previews his UFC 310 showdown against Max Griffin.
2:10 p.m. ET: Uncrowned's Ben Fowlkes joins the program for a super-sized UFC 310 preview.