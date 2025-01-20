Advertisement

UFC 311 reaction, Merab Dvalishvili, Arman Tsarukyan, Jiri Prochazka, Renato Moicano, Josh Barnett in studio, John Wood | The Ariel Helwani Show | Jan 20, 2025

The Ariel Helwani Show is back!

Join the 15-time Journalist of the Year as he reacts to all things UFC 311, including conversations with the biggest names involved.

Monday's jam-packed rundown can be seen below:

1 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys In The Back break UFC 311 down from all angles.

1:30 p.m. ET: UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili returns after his remarkable title defense over Umar Nurmagomedov.

2 p.m. ET: John Wood, head coach of Syndicate MMA, reflects on Dvalishvili's victory.

2:30 p.m. ET: Arman Tsarukyan joins the program following his withdrawal from UFC 311.

3 p.m. ET: MMA legend Josh Barnett stops by for an in-studio visit.

4:05 p.m. ET: Renato Moicano is back following his unexpected UFC 311 main event.

4:35 p.m. ET: Jiri Prochazka joins the show after knocking out Jamahal Hill.