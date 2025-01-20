UFC 311 reaction, Merab Dvalishvili, Arman Tsarukyan, Jiri Prochazka, Renato Moicano, Josh Barnett in studio, John Wood | The Ariel Helwani Show | Jan 20, 2025
The Ariel Helwani Show is back!
Join the 15-time Journalist of the Year as he reacts to all things UFC 311, including conversations with the biggest names involved.
Monday's jam-packed rundown can be seen below:
1 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys In The Back break UFC 311 down from all angles.
1:30 p.m. ET: UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili returns after his remarkable title defense over Umar Nurmagomedov.
2 p.m. ET: John Wood, head coach of Syndicate MMA, reflects on Dvalishvili's victory.
2:30 p.m. ET: Arman Tsarukyan joins the program following his withdrawal from UFC 311.
3 p.m. ET: MMA legend Josh Barnett stops by for an in-studio visit.
4:05 p.m. ET: Renato Moicano is back following his unexpected UFC 311 main event.
4:35 p.m. ET: Jiri Prochazka joins the show after knocking out Jamahal Hill.