Dominick Cruz, Shakur Stevenson, Matt Cardona in studio, Cesar Almeida | The Ariel Helwani Show | Jan 13, 2025

Ariel Helwani is BACK ... IN ... YOUR ... LIFE!



The Ariel Helwani Show kicks off another loaded week in combat sports Monday's rundown can be seen below:



1 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys In The Back break down all angles of the combat sports weekend.



1:40 p.m. ET: Cesar Almeida stops by after his highlight-reel knockout at UFC Vegas 101.



2 p.m. ET: WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson previews his Feb. 22 showdown against Floyd Schofield.



2:30 p.m. ET: Dominick Cruz looks ahead to his UFC Seattle bout against Rob Font.



3 p.m. ET: Decorated wrestler Matt Cardona joins the program in-studio.