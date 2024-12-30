Classic Ariel Helwani interviews stories: Rampage Jackson, Nick Diaz, infamous Undertaker x Brock Lesnar run-in, more | The Ariel Helwani Show
In this special episode, Ariel Helwani looks back at some of his classic interviews and tells the untold stories behind each, including:
Nick Diaz before his Strikeforce fight against Paul Daley in April 2011
Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller in Las Vegas right before UFC 84 in May 2008
Rashad Evans in the immediate aftermath of UFC 128, where former teammate turned rival Jon Jones defeated Shogun Rua to become UFC champion in March 2011
The infamous Undertaker interview seconds after Brock Lesnar’s defeat at the hands of Cain Velasquez at UFC 121 in Oct. 2010
Pro wrestling royalty including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bill Goldberg Jim Ross, and Paul Heyman speak after Brock Lesnar’s incredible comeback against Shane Carwin at UFC 116 in July 2010
‘King Mo’ Lawal’s emotional locker room interview after beating Gegard Mousasi to become Strikeforce champion in April 2010
‘Rampage’ Jackson in rare form after his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 135 in Sept. 2011