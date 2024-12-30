Advertisement

Classic Ariel Helwani interviews stories: Rampage Jackson, Nick Diaz, infamous Undertaker x Brock Lesnar run-in, more | The Ariel Helwani Show

Uncrowned

In this special episode, Ariel Helwani looks back at some of his classic interviews and tells the untold stories behind each, including:

  • Nick Diaz before his Strikeforce fight against Paul Daley in April 2011

  • Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller in Las Vegas right before UFC 84 in May 2008

  • Rashad Evans in the immediate aftermath of UFC 128, where former teammate turned rival Jon Jones defeated Shogun Rua to become UFC champion in March 2011

  • The infamous Undertaker interview seconds after Brock Lesnar’s defeat at the hands of Cain Velasquez at UFC 121 in Oct. 2010

  • Pro wrestling royalty including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bill Goldberg Jim Ross, and Paul Heyman speak after Brock Lesnar’s incredible comeback against Shane Carwin at UFC 116 in July 2010

  • ‘King Mo’ Lawal’s emotional locker room interview after beating Gegard Mousasi to become Strikeforce champion in April 2010

  • ‘Rampage’ Jackson in rare form after his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 135 in Sept. 2011