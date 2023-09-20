Arias starts slick double play
Gabriel Arias makes a backhanded, sliding stop and starts a 6-4-3 double play to get the first two outs of the bottom of the 3rd
Gabriel Arias makes a backhanded, sliding stop and starts a 6-4-3 double play to get the first two outs of the bottom of the 3rd
Embattled head coach Mike Babcock's phone-related stunts extended beyond just his team's players, apparently.
This rule is rarely enforced in Major League Baseball games.
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. owes a slew of top-ranking sports teams and leagues millions of dollars. In a preliminary list filed by the sports drink company which obtained creditor protection last week, BioSteel details more than $439 million in amounts owed to a range of businesses including manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Of the sports entities listed, the National Hockey League's merchandising and licensing affiliate NHL Enterprises is the top creditor with
The best F1 race of the season, and an excellent showcase for one of the best all-round sports packages on telly at the moment, Sky’s coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix had a bit of everything and was the stand-out sporting TV event of the weekend.
After getting swept by the Rangers last week, the schedule seemed to be working against the Blue Jays. That's no longer the case.
On a historic draft day for the PWHL, Montreal came away with some of the biggest names available to supplement an already excellent core.
"I can't go be part of that," Lillard said about the Warriors.
Parsons was on his show “The Edge with Micah Parsons” and discussed his admiration for Colorado and Deion Sanders and his disgust at the late-hit Travis Hunter suffered.
A Spanish court has dismissed a lawsuit by disgraced ex-soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales against coach Javier Clemente who had called Rubiales a "dangerous and ambitious guy" seeking "to get rich", qualifying his comments as free speech. In its ruling seen by Reuters on Monday and dated Sept. 1 - amid an unrelated scandal over Rubiales' behaviour at the Women's World Cup last month - the Madrid court said that "we are dealing with a pure exercise of the right to freely express an opinion about a person who, moreover, is a public figure". Rubiales declined to comment, and Clemente, who was Spain national men's team coach during the 1990s, was not available for comment.
Great Britain will play Novak Djokovic’s Serbia in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga in November.
Here is a ranking of teams mentioned on The Lowe Post based on their chances of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.
SpaceX showed a goat illustration at its Starbase spaceport which caught the attention of Haddington Town AFC. It invited Elon Musk to buy the club.
DENVER (AP) — Jerry Rosburg isn't walking through that door to save the Denver Broncos' head coach from himself like he did a year ago. When the Broncos jumped out to a 21-3 lead against Washington on Sunday, it seemed the safest of bets that coach Sean Payton would improve to 73-0, including playoffs, when his teams held a lead of 18 points or more. Russell Wilson's teams in Seattle had never blown that big of a lead. Denver's defense had sacked Sam Howell three times, rookie speedsters Marvin
The top four remain unchanged, but our latest NFL power rankings feature some movement up high, including the Saints and Steelers rising.
The 19-year-old Grand Slam champ enjoyed a special night with friends and family in Delray Beach, Florida
TORONTO — Every time fans with pasted-on moustaches are shown on the Rogers Centre Jumbotron, all the Toronto Blue Jays start elbowing Davis Schneider, telling him to look. The disguises are a loving tribute to the 24-year-old Schneider, who has rocked the distinctive facial hair since the film "Top Gun: Maverick" came out in May 2022. But when Schneider debuted for Toronto with a splash on Aug. 4, hitting a home run in his first-ever Major League at bat, Blue Jays fans started wearing their own
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Chubb has spent the better part of a decade as the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns. There is no player more respected in the locker room. No player more committed on the field. All of which made the sight of the star running back being carted off in the second quarter of a 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night — his left knee shredded, his season over — gut-wrenching. “It (freaking) hurts,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. The 27-year-old four-time Pro Bowler ha
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 2. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
There's plenty of star power to be had at forward. Let's examine the fantasy hockey draft landscape at the priority position.
‘Missing’ ex-NFL player turns up on Instagram and accuses FBI after mother found dead.Source: Sergio Brown, Instagram