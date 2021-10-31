Argentines celebrate late Maradona's birthday

The former Boca Juniors, Napoli, and Barcelona player died on Nov. 20 last year from a heart attack. His death was widely mourned in Argentina, which he led to triumph in the 1986 World Cup.

The AFA has told all professional clubs that players are to take the field wearing T-shirts with Maradona's picture on the front and team captains are to wear a blue and white armband - Argentina's national colours - with his silhouette on it.

All matches - including amateur and children's matches - have been told to pause after 10 minutes for a minute's applause.

The first tributes took place in Friday night's league matches with billboards outside stadiums showing pictures of the star.

On Saturday, Maradona's former teammates played a match in his honor at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, where the soccer star made his debut at the Argentinos Juniors club in 1976.