Argentine scientists discover one of the last dinosaurs

Paleontologists in Argentina have discovered a 70-million-year-old treasure: remains of one of the last meat-eating dinosaurs to walk the earth - a type of so-called megaraptor.

Fernando Novas is leading a team from the Argentine Museum of National Sciences and says the creature was around 10 metres long.

"Its neck was lengthy. Its skull was low, thin and long. It had teeth which were not too big, different from those of the Tyrannosaurus or the Giganotosaurus. These were small teeth. Nevertheless, its jaw was armed with these teeth that allowed him to tear into the skin of its prey. The most prominent thing was that their thumb ended in a claw measuring approximately 40 centimers in length."

A discovery of fossils was made in the southern province of Santa Cruz in March.

After that, experts realised they were looking at the remains of a megaraptor: a predator from the end of the age of dinosaurs - slimmer and faster than a T-Rex, but just as deadly.