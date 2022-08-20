Argentine city blanketed in smoke as wildfires rage

STORY: Drone images showed a cloud of smoke covering the city of San Fernando, around 350 kilometers (217 miles) far from the area where wildfires ravaged the wetlands since Thursday (August 18).

According to authorities, the fire was partially under control last Sunday (August 15), but it started to spread due to high winds on Monday (August 16).

Before the fires started, 28,000 hectares (69,000 acres) had already been burned in the Parana River pre-delta area.

The lack of rain and high winds were worrisome for the region.

The Parana River, South America's second-longest waterway after the Amazon, saw its water level last year shrivel to its shallowest since 1944, according to official data, due to several drought cycles plus less rainfall in upstream Brazil. Its level remains very low.

